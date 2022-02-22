Uttar Pradesh election: Parivarvaadis showered love on terrorists, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while hitting out at the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday said that the Parivarvaadis showered love on terrorists.

Taking a swipe at the SP, he added, "These 'Parivarvaadis' showered love on terrorists who are guilty of many blasts in Uttar Pradesh. They were conspiring to release those terrorists from jail. The Samajwadi government was even against banning terrorist organizations. They're quiet on the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts verdict. Everyone knows who was helping whom. Those who cannot think about the country's security can never do any good to UP."

Attacking the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government, he said, "From 2014 to 2017 I have seen very closely the work, their business, their exploits of these Parivaarvadis. It is sad when the Parivaarvadi governments sacrifice the interest of the people for their selfish motives."

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in Uttar Pardesh in 2022 will be a 'Jeet Ka Chowka'. "This time we are going to hit a 'Jeet Ka Chowka' (Victory 4). First in 2014, then 2017, 2019, and now 2022. People of Uttar Pradesh have decided to topple 'Parivaarvadis'", said PM Modi. He said that each and every vote in Uttar Pradesh for BJP will make the country strong.

"You can see how much turmoil is there in the world at this time. In such a situation, it is very important for India and the entire humanity to be strong today. Today your every vote will make India strong. One vote of each people from Suheldev's land will strengthen the country", said the PM.

"Yogi government is making every effort for the last 5 years, to make people's lives better. 80 crore people all over the country are getting free ration for almost two years. In Uttar Pradesh, 15 crore people have got free ration", said the PM.

Speaking about the schemes in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "Understanding this plight of the poor, our government had started Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. Through these schemes, we have given security cover of Rs 2 lakh each to the poor." "Today more than 4.5 crores poor people of UP are getting benefited from these schemes."

According to the PM, a total of Rs 1,000 crore has been given to the poor families of Uttar Pradesh directly in their accounts. "80 crore people all over the country are getting free ration for almost 2 years and in Uttar Pradesh, 15 crore people have got free ration."

Speaking on the vaccines, Modi said, "These people (Parivaarvadis) demotivated you saying that COVID-19 vaccine is BJP's vaccine. Just as you did not listen to them while taking the vaccine, do not listen to them in the election also."

Reacting to the Opposition blaming BJP for farmers' protest, the PM said, " Today these 'Parivarvaadis' have started talking about the farmers while they themselves got dozens of sugar mills closed in Uttar Pradesh. These are the people who used lathis on farmers for urea and fertilizer. During the previous government, only 75,000 farmers of Bahraich were able to get the benefit of government purchase. Whereas under the BJP government it is 2 lakh farmers in Bahraich itself who benefitted from the government purchase."

Voting for the remaining three phases of the seven-phase UP elections will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

