The counting of votes cast in the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began at 8 a.m. on Thursday amid high security.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that 84 counting centres had been set up across Uttar Pradesh.

"There will be uninterrupted videography right from opening of strong rooms and taking EVMs to counting tables to the counting of votes," Shukla said, adding said that postal ballots will be counted first and then EVM ballots from 8.30 a.m.

The Assembly polls for 403 seats spread over 75 districts were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.More than 3.75 lakh voters exercised their franchise using ballot papers.

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: What Can We Do If BJP is Leading in UP, Says Rakesh Tikait

BKU President Rakesh Tikait, reacting to the BJP’s massive lead in UP, has said that his farmers’ agitation is not weak. “Someone or the other will win.. our andolan is not weak. What can we do if BJP is winning in UP.. our andolan for farmers is not weak. There are many ways by which BJP can take votes, there is no work on development,” he said.