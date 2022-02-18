Uttar Pradesh: Husband killed his wife pelting a stone on her head due to a mutual dispute

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband by pelting a stone on her head due to a mutual dispute in Sadarpur village of the district. Inspector Gajraj Singh, in-charge of Sakit police station said that Udal Singh, a resident of Sadarpur village of the police station area, is mentally ill for a long time and is undergoing treatment.

On Thursday night, he pelted a stone on the head of his 38-year-old wife Phula Devi over a mutual dispute, the lady died on spot. On getting information from the villagers, the police reached and arrested the husband. The dead body of the deceased woman has been sent to Etah for post-mortem after filling the Panchnama. It is said that due to financial constraints there used to be disputes between husband and wife.