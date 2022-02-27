Uttar Pradesh was no 1 in crime during SP govt, says Amit Shah

Union Home Amit Shah on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh was number one in crime during Akhilesh Yadav's regime and now the crime rate has fallen down in the state under Yogi Adityanath government.

Addressing a public rally in Ballia, Shah said, "Under SP- loots, murders, rapes were at no. 1. Akhilesh, shame on you! How can you come to people to seek votes? You have done nothing for the people. Under Yogi Ji's leadership, there have been 70 per cent fall in loot, 29 per cent fall in murders."

The Home Minister further said that these 'Parivarwadis' in their tenure committed atrocities against the poor.

"Earlier, government land was snatched by 'Bahubalis'. Dalits, underprivileged, everyone was deprived. These Parivarwadis' in their tenure committed atrocities against the poor. BJP got people's lands free from land mafias," said Shah.

He further said that SP, BSP, Congress party have done nothing except spreading the poison of casteism and gave strength to the mafia while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of securing the country.

The Home Minister promised that smartphones, laptops will be given to the youth going for higher education. "The BJP government will do the work of giving free scooty to the daughters going for higher education," he added.

Elections for the fifth phase are currently underway in districts -- Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

