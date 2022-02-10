Uttar Pradesh: 'Why UAPA was not imposed on those who attacked?' : Ask Owaisi on his attack

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had denied Z category security. After which he questioned the government asking 'Why UAPA was not imposed on those who attacked?'.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave the statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in UP. In the parliament, he said "Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on the lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered."

Asaduddin Owaisi's car was fired upon in the Hapur district. The incident took place when he was returning after attending election-related programs in western Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place around 6 pm when his car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad section of National Highway 24, he said. He further said that no one was injured in the incident. Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and a pistol has also been recovered from them. Hapur Police said that several teams are investigating the matter and investigation is being done under the supervision of Inspector General of Police, Meerut Zone.