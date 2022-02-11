Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Assam CM HB Sarma hits back at oppositions while speaking to the media

Assam CM HB Sarma, in Uttarakhand, while addressing people hit back on oppositions and said, "Modi Ji is talking about making India a world leader but others are talking about hijab...Congress questioned India's Covid vaccines. Rahul Gandhi is here to do appeasement politics, not here for the country. PM Modi lives for the country."

After addressing the people, and speaking to media he said, "Congress has entered politics of polarisation. Sometimes I feel that Jinnah's soul has entered into Congress. They say it's right to open madrasas, opening Muslim universities is right, they also say it's right to wear hijab."

Slamming Congress the BJP leader went on saying that "Sometimes they say that India isn't a nation but union of states. Hearing all this makes one feel if Jinnah's soul has entered into Congress. It's only right for their politics of polarisation to end. I think it'll end to a large extent after elections in the five states."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



