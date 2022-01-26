Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader Madan Kaushik files his nomination papers for Uttarakhand polls

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Madan Kaushik filed his nomination papers. Earlier the party had announced that Kaushik will contest from Haridwar in the upcoming assembly elections and he was chaperoned by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand.

Also, the BJP plans to hold 10 meetings at every booth in the state. As BJP is doing their best to win all the five states' polls while Congress is promising several major things to the Uttarakhand citizens.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.