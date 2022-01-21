Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader Ravindra Bajaj quit the party, after BJP denied him ticket

On Friday Uttarakhand BJP leader Ravindra Bajaj quit the party after he was denied a ticket by the party for the upcoming Assembly election. The BJP gave a ticket to Cabinet minister Arvind Pandey from Udham Singh Nagar instead of Ravindra Bajaj.

Pandey is a member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from the Gadarpur constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar S Dhami spoke on his constituency and said "List of candidates declared for 59 seats today. I congratulate all of them. Those who couldn’t get tickets will support the party candidate and the party will think about them in the future. I’m contesting from Khatima constituency"

On Thursday BJP released its first list of 59 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly polls. The list includes five women candidates. The list also includes CM Pushkar Singh Dhami name and he will contest from Khatima.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.