Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP will get more seats than in the last elections : S S Chouhan

Addressing a door-to-door in Uttarakhand, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Haridwar lauded that his party will definitely win the Uttarakhand polls, he said "I am saying this on record. BJP will get more seats than in the last elections. I will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pushkar Singh Dhami"

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also met a groom during a door-to-door campaign and even urged him to cast his vote in favor of BJP.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.