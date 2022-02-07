Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: 'Congress has committed the sin of throttling Uttarakhand's dreams' : PM Modi in Uttarakhand

Ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand polls, PM Narendra Modi addressed the virtual rally in the state. During his speech, he targeted Congress and said 'Congress has committed the sin of throttling Uttarakhand's dreams. People won't forgive it.'

Taking a dig at opposition the PM said, "Congress blocking development in Uttarakhand as it was created despite its opposition."

"BJP will again form government in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami" he ensured.

He also alleges that Congress has Congress government slowed down Uttarakhand's development.

Talking about the development in the state under the rule of BJP he said "Today, new hospitals and medical colleges are being established in Uttarakhand. The State govt and the Centre is working together for the development of the state. The 21-year-old Uttarakhand is moving ahead with new dreams."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.