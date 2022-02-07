Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader or CM of state, cannot talk about their work for even 15 mins says JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda in Bageshwar Uttarakhand during his speech he targeted the Congress and said its leaders can't even talk about their work for even 15 minutes, taking a dig at the party he said "Bring any Congress leader or CM of the state, they cannot talk about their work for even 15 mins."

"Congress made fun of us when we started 'Swachh Bharat'. If they don't know what poverty is, what will they know about 'Swachh Bharat'," he added.

He also said, "The Indian National Congress is not a national political party anymore, but belongs to a brother-sister. For them, the family is the party."

He further said "PM Modi fulfilled the commitment of 'one rank one pension' (OROP) scheme. This has benefitted over one lakh OROP pensioners in Uttarakhand."

JP Nadda is the main leader of the BJP, the party has also been given the responsibility to decide on the names of candidates for the remaining seats in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.