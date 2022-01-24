Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Congress to launch its poll campaign today

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Congress will launch its poll campaign for polls today. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will launch the campaign at 1 pm.

Earlier, former Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat, who is recently expelled from BJP has joined Congress now. He was removed from his post because he allegedly put pressure on the party leadership to give ticket for next month’s Assembly polls.

During his joining, he said "When Congress wins with the full majority on March 10, that'll be my apology (on saying there are no apologies in politics). BJP thought of me as a 'use & throw'; I was very upset. I didn't break my friendship with HM Amit Shah till the last moment, as I had promised."

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.