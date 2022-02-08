Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Despite being living in Delhi, Uttarakhand has a big place in my heart : PM Modi

In the view of assembly elections in Uttarakhand PM Modi addresses the state virtually to cast the votes for his party. While addressing the state, Modi said "During voting, keep in mind that even though I reside in Delhi, Uttarakhand has a big place in my heart... We want to move forward & they want to pull us back... Congress has sown poison wherever they have talked about politics of appeasement. Look what they've done to Kashmir."

In his speech, he also said "Uttarakhand will bring to power a government that works, not one that only blames others."

"double-engine govt will help Uttarakhand reach new heights of development," he added.

Talking about his party's work in the state, PM said "Today, when the double engine govt has given Rs 12,000 crore completed 90% work for Char Dham road project, they (Opposition) are remembering Char Dham's name. Had they understood Uttarakhand's people, they wouldn't have done what they did with Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway line."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.