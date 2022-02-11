Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Double engine govt provided free ration, vaccines to people: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conduct a poll campaign in Bazpur, Udhampur Singh Nagar ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections, during the campaign he said "Double engine govt provided free ration, vaccines to people. Our govt launched several other schemes for people of different sectors and gave direct benefits to people."

Earlier, today Pushkar Singh Dhami in Nainital said, "In 6 months my government took more than 650 decisions. We will give Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed youth. We will immediately fill the 24,000 posts that are vacant in government departments. Apart from this, 50,000 more posts will also be filled."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.