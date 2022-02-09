Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Ex BJP leader Maya Koshyari joins Congress with six ex-office-bearers

Relative of former CM of Uttarakhand & Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maya Koshyari joined Congress ahead of Uttarakhand assembly polls. Maya Koshyari joined the party in the presence of Harish Rawat.

Koshyari is the two-time president of Bindukhatta BJP Mahila Morcha, after which she left the party joined Congress along with six ex-office-bearers.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.