Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: "I will reach Srinagar on Feb 10 to gain blessings in Uttarakhand" : PM Modi

In the view of assembly elections in Uttarakhand PM Modi addresses the state virtually to cast the votes for his party. While addressing the state, Modi said "I will reach Srinagar on Feb 10 to gain blessings in Uttarakhand. A few people are here to ruin the state, these people are the same who pushed Uttarakhand people out of Delhi in buses during the COVID19 crisis, in winters."

However, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

Earlier today we reported that PM Modi today is going to address voters of Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital in Uttarakhand. He will also address the voters of Ferozepur and Ludhiana in Punjab through video conferencing.