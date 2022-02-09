Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: "Modi Ji did the work of re-developing Kedarnath which Congress has left" says JB Nadda

Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections, BJP president JB Nadda is campaigning in the state for his party. While addressing the rally in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand the leader said "You must have seen that any BJP leader who contests elections talks about himself and his party's report card first, have you ever seen a Congress leader keeping the report card before the people?"

He also said that his party is working on development on Kedarnath, "For the development of Kedarnath, Rs 260 crore was given in the first phase, Rs 220 crore in the second phase. When the tragedy happened here, Congress had left everything in ruins. Modi Ji did the work of re-developing it," he said.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.