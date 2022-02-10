Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Modi slams Congress for using Gen Rawat's cut-outs for votes

PM Modi slammed Congress for abusing General Bipin Rawat when he was alive and now using his names for votes. Modi said, " It is the same Congress that had asked for proof of surgical strikes against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan."

Modi also accused Congress of calling Bipin Rawat a "streetside hooligan". Modi said these things when he was addressing the rally in Uttarakhand ahead of assembly polls.

Yesterday also Modi in his interview with ANI attacked Rahul Gandhi and said, "How do I reply to a person who does not listen, skips Parliament?"

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.