Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Modi takes a dig at opposition and says, they promote 'Paryatan' or 'Palayan'

PM Modi in Uttarakhand physical rally talked about the work in Uttarakhand and said, "After 10th March, Dhami Ji's government will work aggressively to further develop the tourism sector in Uttarakhand. You (public) have to decide whether you want in power those who promote 'Paryatan' (tourism) or 'Palayan' (migration)."

He also assured winning polls in Uttarakhand and said, "After 1st phase of polling in UP elections y’day, it’s clear that BJP will win with record numbers. More than us, the public is determined make BJP win these polls. Voters never leave the side of those who’ve good intentions."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.