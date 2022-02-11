Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress has only left with brother-sister duo

Modi in Uttarakhand rally, not missing any chance to attack Congress, now he said that Congress only campaign in brother-sister duo, "See what has become of Congress...only the brother-sister duo is campaigning. Don't they have any other leaders left in the party? Today, their own leaders do not want to be with the party. Then, how can they give anything to you?", said PM Modi.

In the same campaign he also said "After 10th March, Dhami Ji's government will work aggressively to further develop the tourism sector in Uttarakhand. You (public) have to decide whether you want in power those who promote 'Paryatan' (tourism) or 'Palayan' (migration)."

"Our government is working with the motto, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. But the formula of those who oppose us is - 'Divide everyone, loot together'! The policy of the Congress in the whole country has been divide and loot together" he added.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.