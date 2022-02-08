Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi's Uttarakhand virtual rally begins ahead of assembly polls

In the view of assembly elections in Uttarakhand PM Modi addresses the state virtually to cast the votes for his party. However, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states. Earlier today we reported that PM Modi today is going to address voters of Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital in Uttarakhand. He will also address the voters of Ferozepur and Ludhiana in Punjab through video conferencing.

Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi addressed the virtual rally in Uttarakhand. During his speech, he assured the people of Uttarakhand that the development of the state is the topmost priority of the BJP. He also said that "Upcoming polls a fight between those who created Uttarakhand and those who conspired to block its creation."

Taking a dig at opposition the PM said, "Congress blocking development in Uttarakhand as it was created despite its opposition."

"BJP will again form government in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami" he ensured.

Talking about the development in the state under the rule of BJP he said "Today, new hospitals and medical colleges are being established in Uttarakhand. The State govt and the Centre is working together for the development of the state. The 21-year-old Uttarakhand is moving ahead with new dreams."