Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to address public meetings in Uttarakhand districts, tomorrow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public meetings in Khatima, Haldwani, and Srinagar tomorrow ahead of Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi met working women from the agriculture field for the UP polls. She also addressed the people of UP in which she attacked PM Modi and said why PM has not asked Ajay Mishra for resigning from the party who is the father of Ashish Mishra.

According to Priyanka Gandhi, Ashish Mishra, the son of the Union minister of state for home affairs, was involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday in connection with the violence in the Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. In that case, eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Priyanka Gandhi slamming PM Modi on same said, "The son of their minister mowed down six farmers but did he resign? Everyone says our prime minister is a good man, then why did he not ask his minister to resign? Does he not have any moral responsibility towards the country?"

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.