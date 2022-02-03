Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns in Laldhang, Haridwar district, ahead of Uttarakhand polls

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns in Laldhang, Haridwar district, ahead of Assembly polls in the state. Days before Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a door-to-door campaign in Pauri Garhwal. Before that he held a door-to-door campaign at the Melghat area of his Khatima constituency ahead of Uttarakhand polls. Addressing the people Dhami said, "I am your son, your brother. In the coming days, all your problems will be heard."

He also assured that all the plans that are stated by PM Modi are only for the poor No other party had worked so much for Uttarakhand's development as BJP did", he said.

Pushkar Singh Dhami also said that he will contest the election from the Khatima constituency and will also win the election "I will contest the election from the Khatima constituency. We all are together and ready to contest polls. This time, we have given a slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'. The candidates' list will be announced soon" he said.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



