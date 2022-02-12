Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Uttarakhand, today

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is going to campaign in Uttarakhand for BJP today. The leader himself shared the information on his Twitter handle he wrote "I shall be campaigning in Uttarakhand today. Shall address three public meetings at Kapkot, Salt, and Ramnagar. Look forward to it."

Yesterday, ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections BJP leader Rajnath Singh addressed several constituencies of the state, while addressing the rally he said "We don't do politics by lying to the public. We've done what we have said whether it is article 370 or Ram Temple. We not only do development but also keep our cultural heritage alive. There is no allegation of corruption against us."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.