Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: This decade belongs to Uttarakhand, don't let this opportunity pass : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing physical rallies in Uttarakhand’s Almora. During his rally, he said "This decade belongs to Uttarakhand, don't let this opportunity pass. Recently, projects worth Rs 17,000 crores were inaugurated in the state. The Char Dham all-weather road will benefit Tanakpur-Pithoragarh section."



"I recognise the power, good intentions, sincerity of people of Uttarakhand. In this Union Budget, we've proposed 'Parvatmala Scheme' to build ropeways for hilly areas. We'll build modern roadways & transport infrastructure in the state" he added.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



