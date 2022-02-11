Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: "We don't do politics by lying to the public" says Rajnath Singh in Uttarakhand

Ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022, Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh addressed several constituencies of the state, while addressing the rally he said "We don't do politics by lying to the public. We've done what we have said whether it is article 370 or Ram Temple. We not only do development but also keep our cultural heritage alive. There is no allegation of corruption against us."

Earlier, today PM Modi also addressed the physical rally in the state during his speech he said "See what has become of Congress...only the brother-sister duo is campaigning. Don't they have any other leaders left in the party? Today, their own leaders do not want to be with the party. Then, how can they give anything to you?"

In the same campaign he also said "After 10th March, Dhami Ji's government will work aggressively to further develop the tourism sector in Uttarakhand. You (public) have to decide whether you want in power those who promote 'Paryatan' (tourism) or 'Palayan' (migration)."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.