Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi launches his fresh attack on oppositions in Uttarakhand

Addressing the public meeting in Uttarakhand ahead of assembly polls, UP CM Yogi on Saturday said "There's a competition in Congress to insult 'Hindu'. People who don't know if they are Hindu or not are now defining the meaning of it. Swami Vivekanand said, feel proud to call yourself Hindu. 'Hindu' isn't a communal word, it's our cultural identity."

He also appealed to people in Uttarakhand not to commit any mistake in this year's election and cast their votes in favor of BJP, he said “If a BJP government is not in Uttarakhand, all criminals chased out of Uttar Pradesh will take shelter here and create trouble,” he said

“Uttarakhand is not just my birthplace, it is also a border state. We are working with a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, and Uttar Pradesh has become safe as a result of that. All surveys indicate that we are all set to come back in Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath added.

Attacking on the opposition while appealing he said, “However, a minor mistake on your part in the coming polls may put you in trouble. Don’t let criminals being chased out of Uttar Pradesh take refuge in your state."

He also attacked Congress and said, “Uttar Pradesh sent four members of the (Gandhi) family to parliament. But when the siblings go to Kerala, they criticise UP and look down on people of UP. When they go out of India, they raise their fingers at the country. They don’t believe in the people of India.”

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



