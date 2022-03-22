Uttarakhand CM-designate Dhami assures BJP govt will ensure our work reaches people at grassroots

Ahead of taking the oath, Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that his government will make sure all our work reaches people at the grassroots.

"We will run our government in complete transparency and make Uttarakhand the best out of all the states in the country," said Dhami.

He also assured about the government's approach in providing prompt solutions to the problems of the people of Uttarakhand.

Dhami said that they plan to touch on each and every section of the society and the immediate steps of the new government will be directed towards the overall development of the people.

"We will make sure that all our work will reach people at the grassroots," he said.

He also thanked the people of the state for getting him a two-thirds majority and said, "I am grateful to PM Modi along with the people of Uttarakhand that they gave a two-third majority. We have worked in various sectors in the state under PM Modi."

Dhami will take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 23 at 3.30 pm.

Along with him, the cabinet will also be administering the oath. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

BJP bagged 47 seats of the 70 member assembly in the recently concluded state assembly elections and thus winning the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

