Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to file nomination papers tomorrow

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will file nomination papers from Khatima Assembly constituency tomorrow.

Uttarakhand will go to polls on February 14 and the result will be declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

