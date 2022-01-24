Uttarakhand polls: Harish Rawat set to contest from Ramnagar; final nod in CEC meet today

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat is likely to contest from Ramnagar constituency for the upcoming state assembly polls, sources said.

Earlier when asked about the seat where he wants to contest, Rawat said that leadership will take a call on his candidature. But this time, he has chosen his Assembly seat and is likely to get the official stamp in today's CEC meet.

Harish Rawat had earlier contested from two assembly seats in the last assembly polls and had lost both.

The former chief minister's daughter is also seeking a ticket from Haridwar Rural constituency, where no candidate has been announced yet. The political fate of his daughter will also be decided today in the meeting.

It is to be believed that Ranjeet Rawat could pose some resistance if Harish Rawat contests from Ramnagar seat.

Sources close to Rawat said that Ramnagar has been his paternal place. He has done his schooling from there and Ramnagar has been the place for Rawat before he started his political journey.

A top source in the party toldthat Harak Singh Rawat is unlikely to get a ticket this time as his daughter in law Anukriti Gusain is all set to be fielded from Lansdowne Assembly Seat.

Another big name is Kishore Upadhyaya who is facing the heat from the leadership and have been removed from all the party posts. He will be fielded from the Tehri Assembly seat this time.

He had contested from Sahaspur Assembly in the last Assembly polls. Now the party has fielded Aryandra Sharma from Sahaspur who contested as an independent candidate from the constituency against Upadhyay in the last assembly polls.

Today, in the CEC meeting to decide on the rest of the 17 candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand polls.

The Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The last Assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state's 70 Assembly constituencies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor