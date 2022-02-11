Uttarakhand polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to campaign in Uttarakhand on Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Uttarakhand on Saturday ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Shah will hold rallies at three places in Uttarakhand-- Dhanaulti, Sahaspur and Raipur. In Haridwar, he will participate in a door-to-door campaign.

Uttarakhand will vote on February 14 for the 70-member assembly, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party currently has 57 MLAs at present.

( With inputs from ANI )

