Uttarakhand polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to campaign in Uttarakhand on Saturday
By ANI | Published: February 11, 2022 09:45 PM2022-02-11T21:45:52+5:302022-02-11T21:55:02+5:30
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Uttarakhand on Saturday ahead of the state Assembly elections.
Shah will hold rallies at three places in Uttarakhand-- Dhanaulti, Sahaspur and Raipur. In Haridwar, he will participate in a door-to-door campaign.
Uttarakhand will vote on February 14 for the 70-member assembly, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party currently has 57 MLAs at present.
( With inputs from ANI )
