Uzbekistan tightens Covid restrictions

Tashkent, Jan 10 Uzbekistan is tightening Covid pandemic restrictions as the first case of Omicron variant was confirmed in the country, the Health Ministry said.

A foreign citizen who arrived in Uzbekistan on January 7 was confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant, the Ministry said, noting that pandemic restrictions, such as wearing masks, keeping social distance and checking body temperatures, will be tightened, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Uzbek Republican Special Commission announced that starting from January 15, foreign visitors will have to submit a negative PCR test for coronavirus infection taken within 48 hours before arrival.

"In the absence of PCR test results, it is necessary to take an express test for coronavirus infection at airports, railway stations and border checkpoints," it said.

Uzbekistan has so far registered 200,341 Covid-19 cases and 1,494 deaths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor