V-P Naidu meets President-elect Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, July 22 Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday met and congratulated Droupadi Murmu for being elected as the 15th President of the country.

The Vice-President met Murmu at her residence on Umashankar Dikshit Marg in the national capital and spent around 15 minutes there.

Later, the official twitter account of the Vice President tweeted: "The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and congratulated her on being elected as the 15th President of India."

Apart from the Vice-President, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and others met the President-elect and congratulated her. "A new epoch in history that needs to be scripted in golden letters. The election of Smt Draupadi Murmu an Adivasi lady as the President of India is not merely a reflection of the innate strength of the nation but a telling evidence @narendramodi Aji' s commitment to build a new India where social inclusiveness is the seminal Mantra. Hearty Congratulations to Madam President whose life and deed are an inspiration to all," Reddy tweeted after meeting Murmu.

Sources said that since last evening, several leaders and people from different walks of life are coming to congratulate Murmu on her victory.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP chief J. P. Nadda and others met and congratulated the President-elect.

