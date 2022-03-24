Vasundhra Raje meets PM Modi, senior leaders as BJP gears up for Rajasthan polls next year

Bharatiya Janata Party's leaders from Rajasthan led by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje met senior party leaders in Parliament premises on Thursday to discuss the organisational and other issues as part of preparations for the assembly polls in the state next year.

Raje, who was accompanied by a few MLAs from the state, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, BJP Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sources toldthat Vasundhra Raje had 15-20 minute one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister. The meeting with Nadda also lasted about 20 minutes. The sources said that discussion with party leaders was held on the organisational issues and matters concerning the state.

The BJP lost the last election in Rajasthan and is keen to oust the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state. The Congress in Rajasthan had earlier witnessed turmoil following differences between the Chief Minister and party leader Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan will face assembly polls towards the end of next year.

Vasundhara Raje, who is also BJP vice president, is scheduled to travel to Lucknow to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second term.

( With inputs from ANI )

