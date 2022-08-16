Veer Savarkar flex row: Ruling BJP, Congress indulge in war of words

Bengaluru, Aug 16 The leaders of ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Karnataka have indulged in bitter war of words over stabbing incident and sagging law and order situation over Veer Savarkar flex row in Shivamogga district on Tuesday.

K.S. Eshwarappa, BJP MLA from Shivamogga and former minister stated on Tuesday that if Hindu community rises, there is no question of survival of goondas belonging to Muslim community.

Eshwarappa met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the development and stated that he won't categorise all Muslims as goondas. "That community should have criticised a group of four or five miscreants indulging in such acts. That task has to be done by the Muslim community leaders," he said.

"Opposition parties are dreaming that by bringing Hindu-Muslim communal violence, they can get power. This will not happen. Local Muslims and Hindus are living like brothers in Shivamogga city," he explained.

"The outsiders attached to SDPI and other organisations from Kerala are trying to incite violence. They won't succeed. The husband of Congress party corporator in Shivamogga is directly responsible for violence. Before making allegations on the BJP party, Congress should initiate action against them," Eshwarappa stated.

The attitude of the SDPI organisation to get political mileage in Karnataka has not changed. They reached the mindset of killing Hindus. Referring to the shooting of the main accused in the leg, he said, the government and police have given an example of how they are going to deal with the situation.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that BJP has the habit of lying and blaming Congress for everything. "BJP leaders pinch the baby and then pose as if they are pacifying it. Why Savarkar's flex was put up in Muslim majority area or why did they have to object to installing Tipu Sultan flex?" Siddaramaiah questioned.

They create confusion and trouble and then blame Congress, he said.

BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra has stated that boys at the tender age are roaming freely in Shivamogga city wielding knives and weapons. The repeated incidents have proved to be a blackmark on the state.

"The government should consider the case seriously and these elements must be tamed. Unnecessarily confusion is created in Shivamogga. The people who roam on streets are talking about freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Including Opposition leader Siddaramaiah many are giving confusing statements. Congress party wants to go to elections through violent incidents," he stated.

The issue of removing flex of Veer Savarkar has resulted in violence and stabbing of two persons in Shivamogga city and prohibitory orders have been clamped till August 18. The police have arrested four persons and shot one of them in the leg.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor