"Very painful": AK Antony reacts after son Anil joins BJP

Anil K. Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony, on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V. Muraleedharan here.Mr. Antony, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a "single family" instead of working for the country.

He quit congress after criticising the party's stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now reacting on the same, his father and Congress veteran AK Antony said, the decision by his son is wrong and has caused him big pain.This is a wrong decision, very painful for me," said, AK Antony after son Anil Antony joins BJP. Anil Antony joining the BJP comes as a setback for the Congress as his father is a party veteran and loyalist who has also been the Defence Minister. The Congress said Anil Antony has betrayed his father, calling it a "day of betrayal".At the formal event to join BJP, Anil Antony said he believes he has taken a right step.