Veteran TDP leader Yadlapati Venkata Rao passes away

Hyderabad, Feb 28 Veteran TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Yadlapati Venkata Rao passed away here on Monday. He was 102.

Venkata Rao, also a former MP, breathed his last at his daughter's residence in Hyderabad.

Hailing from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, he served as agriculture minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh in late 1970s.

He was a close follower of the freedom fight and farmer leader N. G. Ranga. He was also the founder president of Sangam Dairy.

Venkata Rao was first elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 1967 from Vemuru constituency as a candidate of Swatantra Party. He was re-elected in 1972. In 1978, he was re-elected on the Congress party ticket.

He served as agriculture minister in the cabinet of Marri Chenna Reddy between 1978 and 1980. Rao joined Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1983, a few months after it was floated by popular actor N.T. Rama Rao.

The TDP made Rao a Rajya Sabha member. He also served as member of politburo, the highest decision making body of the TDP. He has not been active in politics since 2004.

TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the death of Venkata Rao.

Naidu described Venkata Rao as a fatherly figure in Andhra Pradesh politics who served as a minister and in various other capacities in his long and idealistic political career.

The TDP chief said Yadlapati's life and time would serve as an inspiring example for the young generation. He brought glory to all the posts he adorned in his impressive career.

Naidu recalled the bond he had with Yadlapati and said would forever be remembered as a rare personality in politics. Naidu conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh condoled the death and called him a political stalwart.

Lokesh recalled how Yadlapati stood up for clean politics for several decades. His name was synonymous with honesty and fairness. Lokesh conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

