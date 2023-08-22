Vikas Arora named new Gurugram Commissioner of Police

Gurugram, Aug 22 IPS officer Vikas Kumar Arora of 1998 batch would be the new Gururgram Commissioner of Police, an official said on Monday.

Arora will replace incumbent Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, who will now be the ADGP, administration.

The government issued the transfer and posting orders for 20 officers on Monday.

Arora was earlier posted as Faridabad commissioner of police.

Arora has previously served as SP in Bhiwani, Rewari, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Yamunanagar, and Hisar. Besides, he has also been the DCP (East) of Gurugram, SP Traffic, Karnal.

He has also served on central deputation.

