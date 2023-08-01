Violence in Nuh is planned, says Haryana Home Minister

Chandigarh, Aug 1 Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday described the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh district that claimed three lives as a planned act by a mastermind to disturb peace.

He said orders have been given to officers for a thorough investigation, and strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty.

Vij said that the violent incident was not a spontaneous event but a carefully orchestrated plan aimed at disrupting peace in the country and the state.

He assured the investigation into the matter is underway, and the culprits will face severe legal consequences.

About the security measures, the minister said the state has requested the Centre to deploy 20 companies of security forces, along with these standby arrangements with the Indian Air Force have been made for any emergencies.

Appealing to all political parties to maintain peace and not politicize the issue, Vij said curfew imposed in Nuh along with the suspension of internet services.

Besides, an adequate force has been deployed from neighbouring districts to deal with any eventuality.

He said two Home Guards men and an unidentified person lost their lives in the violence.

Several police officers have also been injured, with three of them currently receiving treatment on ventilators.

The Home Minister expressed commitment to bring those responsible for the violence to justice, highlighting the deployment of additional security forces to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the government has asked Narender Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police in Bhiwani, to look after the similar charge in Nuh and camp there in addition to his present duties till further orders.

