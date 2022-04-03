Warm welcome awaits Nepal PM in UP's Varanasi

Varanasi, April 3 Varanasi is all set to welcome the Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who will reach the city on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already arrived in Varanasi on Saturday to welcome the visiting dignitary.

Deuba is on a three-day visit to India from April 1 to 3.

The UP Culture department has made colourful and elaborate arrangements to welcome the Nepal Prime Minister.

According to regional cultural officer, Subhash Chandra Yadav, "A series of cultural programmes will be held at 15 points enroute from the airport to Kashi Vishwanath Dham."

The cultural programmes will mainly feature folk dance by folk artists from different places, including Mathura, Banda, Sonbhadra, Amethi, Ayodhya, Lalitpur, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Kaushambi, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

In Varanasi, Deuba will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav temples. He will also visit the Nepali temple at Lalita Ghat.

