Warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya in 7-year-old case

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 12 The Sultanpur MP-MLA court has issued an arrest warrant against former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned from the UP cabinet on Tuesday.

He had been accused of stoking communal feelings when he was in the BSP, seven years ago.

Maurya has been asked to appear in court on January 24.

When asked, Maurya laughed off the development saying, "All this and much more will happen now."

