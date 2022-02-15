Water cannons used on BJP workers seeking CBI probe in REET paper leak

Jaipur, Feb 15 Rajasthan police on Tuesday used water cannons to disperse BJP workers who had come in large numbers to gherao the state Assembly demanding CBI probe into the REET paper leak case.

Those who led the protest included BJP state president Satish Poonia, state in charge Arun Singh, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod.

Satish Poonia and other leaders courted arrest. Poonia suffered injuries due to the fall during the protest.

BJP workers started reaching the state party headquarters from 9 a.m in the morning. From here, the workers left to gherao the assembly. As the police stopped them midway, there was a scuffle and the protesters tried to move forward. However, the police chased them away using water cannons and did not allow them to proceed further.

Poonia said that after the cancellation of REET, there is a one-point demand for investigation from the CBI. The SOG has its own limit and it won't take action on influential people, he added.

