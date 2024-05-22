Water Crisis in Delhi: AAP Leader Atishi Accuses BJP of Stopping Yamuna Water Supply to Delhi

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating a new plot, Atishi, a Delhi Minister and AAP leader, claimed on Wednesday that the BJP halted the Yamuna water supply to Delhi in an attempt to undermine the ruling party by causing a water crisis in the capital. During a press conference in Delhi, the AAP leader stated, "Prior to the May 25th vote (in Delhi), the BJP has devised a fresh scheme to target AAP and inconvenience the residents of Delhi. As part of this scheme, with the help of its Haryana Government, the BJP has disrupted the water supply to Delhi."

"This has been done to disturb the people of Delhi and cause a water crisis here. Yamuna water supply to Delhi is being stopped. An investigation revealed that the Haryana Government is stopping the Yamuna water flow to Delhi," she added. The AAP leader further said that in the history of Delhi, this is the first time that the water level of Yamuna was recorded below 671 feet.

"This is the first time in Delhi that the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 670.9 feet, that is below 671 feet," she said.

Atishi said that the ruling government in Delhi will soon write to the Haryana Government and if needed they'll also move an urgent application before the court.

"I would like to alert the people of Delhi - don't get lured into the conspiracy of BJP. I would also like to tell the BJP that you can't fool the people of Delhi, they are going to give all 7 seats to INDIA Alliance this time. We will immediately write to the Haryana Government. If needed, we will also move an urgent application before the court. If no action is taken on our letter to the Haryana Government, we will approach the Supreme Court," she said.

When asked about the measures taken to avoid a water crisis in the national capital, the AAP leader said, "The CEO of Delhi Jal Board has been ordered to immediately increase the number of water tankers within 24 Hours. It has also been directed to increase the functioning time of the borewell from 16 hours to 22 hours." (ANI)