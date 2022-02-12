WB Civic polls: BJP's Jitendra Tiwari accuses TMC of 'bullying voters'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jitendra Tiwari on Saturday visited Haji Kadam School polling station during the ongoing polling for Asansol Municipal Corporation and alleged that the members of Trinamool Congress are trying to muddle with the election process.

"I won't allow them (TMC) to bully the voters here. They are doing so with the help of the police. 90 per cent of people in the area want elections in peace but those three-four per cent of people are trying to disturb the peace here. You (TMC) can't bully the voters here," said Tiwari.

Municipal corporations of Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, and Asansol went to polls on Saturday with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Voting has started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The counting will be held on February 14.

The civic polls were earlier slated to be held on January 22, 2022. However, the High Court has postponed the elections for 4-6 weeks, citing that the third wave of COVID-19 has hit the state and that the life of the residents of the state will be put to threat if the elections are held.

( With inputs from ANI )

