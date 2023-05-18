"We are instruments of change...": JP Nadda at Maharashtra BJP's executive committee meeting in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) executive committee meeting in Pune on Thursday, National President JP Nadda said that the party is an instrument of change.

Nadda said, "People have a lot of expectations from us, and we are instruments of change. Therefore, we need to live up to the expectations and aspirations of the people. For this, PM Modi has given seven Sutras to us."

"India today stands with a position in the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

stands with a personality. When there is an earthquake in Nepal, the Government of India reaches out to help. If there is any economic crisis in Sri Lanka, India is ready to help them with both hands extended," Nadda added.

Lauding India's efforts during Covid19 pandemic, Nadda said, "The pandemic adversely affected all the countries of the world. However, India overcame it with the help of its policies. PM Modi turned a calamity into an opportunity."

"In the Railways, the budget has been increased by 800 per cent. Similarly, the National Highways have increased by seven times. A huge amount has been invested in the infrastructure in Maharashtra also," he added.

The meeting, which was held at Pune's Balgandharv Rang Mandir Auditorium, assumes significance in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections of various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai in the State.

Nearly 1,200 delegates, including the party's district-level office-bearers, attended the high-level meeting.

Nadda will also be holding meetings with state MPs, and ministers and is likely to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming elections.

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai on several issues including next year's Lok Sabha, Assembly elections and the Maharashtra government's governance.

