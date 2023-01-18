"We simply work...": Nitish Kumar on BJP MP's claims of "Maharashtra-like-political events" in Bihar

Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pradeep Kumar Singh remarked on Bihar's politics claiming that it too would witness Maharashtra-like-political events, the state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar exuded confidence in the people and underlined that he has been "working" here for past 17 years.

"Let them say whatever they want. What can we do if somebody wants to speak? In Bihar, people elect their government and we simply work. I have been working here for the last 17 years," CM Nitish Kumar said.

Later, Nitish Kumar's Deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, also attacked the BJP and said that their 'strategy would not work in Bihar'.

"BJP's Maharashtra strategy did not work in Bihar before and neither will it work now. When it did not work then how will it work now?," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The remarks above of Bihar's leaders at the top position have come at the backdrop of Pradeep Kumar Singh's claim that the ruling Janata Dal (United) (JDU) MLAs and MPs in Bihar were in touch with the BJP.

"JDU's MPs and MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Political events like Maharashtra will unfold in Bihar anytime soon," the MP from Araria said on Tuesday.

The Araria MP claimed all JDU leaders, with the exception of the party's patron and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, were ready to join hands with the BJP.

The BJP MP further said, "Our doors are open for everyone except Nitish Kumar. Very soon, a situation like Maharashtra would unfold in Bihar. JDU leaders are ready to jump ship and link their lot with the BJP."

"I am disclosing inside information and saying this with full confidence. Wait for a while. A game very similar to Maharashtra will play out in Bihar," he added.

Drawing further parallels between the two states, the BJP MP said the people of Bihar had lost faith in the JDU-RJD ruling coalition just as the people of Maharashtra were disillusioned with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena.

"The people of Maharshtra lost their trust in the Shiv Sena. On similar lines, no MLA or MP will stay with Nitish Kumar. They will desert Nitish Kumar and join the BJP and other parties," he said.

Claiming that Nitish played with the people's mandate, which was for a JDU-BJP coalition, Kumar said, "Nitish Kumar will be left all alone. All MLAs and MPs are tired of him. Nitish-ji does not listen to any of his MLAs or MPs. Bihar lacks law and order. The people are aware of the situation in Bihar. Crimes, including robbery and abductions, are on the rise."

"No MP or MLA would accept Tejashwi (Yadav) as the chief minister of Bihar. The JDU will be finished in the coming days. They will be history," the BJP MP further claimed.

Last year in Maharashtra, a huge political crisis took place which followed the bulk desertion of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and eventually resulted in the demise of the Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

( With inputs from ANI )

