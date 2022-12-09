"We want Pomua Muslim students to become doctors, engineers," Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the government wants students of the migrant muslims to become doctors, and engineers instead of becoming Junab, Imam "by studying in Madrasas".

He said that many MLAs of Assam want the vote of Pomua Muslims (Migrant Muslims) but they don't want to give any good suggestions.

"But we don't want their votes and we want to give good suggestions from a neutral position that, don't make your children as Junab, Imam (religious teachers), do make your children as doctors, engineers and make them as better human beings," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a public meeting in Morigaon.

"We are trying to bring forward 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash'. We want that Pomua Muslims should study in schools, colleges and study in Morigaon Medical College so that they can become doctors, engineers," he added.

Further, lashing out at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal once again, the Assam Chief Minister said that, there are some leaders in Assam such as Badruddin Ajmal who said that, to give birth to a child as soon as possible because that is a fertile field.

"A woman's childbirth process cannot be compared with a field. I have repeatedly said that our women can give birth to 20-25 children, but Ajmal will have to bear their food, clothes, education and all other expenses and then, we don't have any problem. If Ajmal wouldn't pay expenses, then nobody has the right to lecture on childbirth. We will give birth to only those many children whom we can provide food and to make them better human beings," CM Sarma said.

On December 2, Badruddin Ajmal had said: "After the age of 40 they get married under parental pressure... So, how can one expect that they will bear children after 40? If you sow in fertile land then only you can bear good crops. There will then be growth. They (Hindus) should also follow the formula of Muslims and get their children married at a young age, get them married at the age of 20-22, get the girls married at 18-20 years and then see how many children are born... "

Assam CM Sarma also underlined the practice of Polygamy and said that there cannot be any right to a man living in independent India to marry 3-4 women and we will have to change such a system.

"We will have to try to give justice to Muslim women. If Muslim girls were asked to wear the Hijab, why not the boys also use the same thing? Muslim girls can't study in school and Muslim men will marry 2-3 women, we are against this system. We want 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash'," he said.

CM Sarma also expressed his concern regarding the Al-Qaeda activities in Morigaon Madrasa.

"Morigaon had made a new history in the freedom movement of the country. Tilak Deka, Hemaram Pator, Gunabhiram Bordoloi - son of the soil of Morigaon, had sacrificed their lives for the country. We can't allow to make the Morigaon district as the base of Al-Qaeda," Sarma said.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Sarma had laid the foundation stones of 12 developmental projects worth Rs 910.13 crore as part of the "Bikakhor Babe Eta Pokhek" initiative launched by the Government of Assam in a programme held at Morigaon district.

The Assam government has set a target to make the Medical College and Hospital functional before the assembly election in 2026 and plans are afoot to set up a cancer hospital, B Sc. Nursing College, GNM Nursing School and a Dental College within the Medical College campus.

The Chief Minister had informed that the government would start enrolment of new beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme from December 12 and altogether 18 thousand beneficiaries would be included from Jagiroad, Morigaon and Lahorighat constituencies.

He said that ration cards would be provided to five thousand new beneficiaries in the district and steps have been taken to ensure medical facilities upto Rs 5 lakh to them under Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana.

He further informed that advertisement for 30,000 new government jobs would be published before January 30 next year and for those who plan to take up entrepreneurship, a new scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 5,000 crore would be rolled out.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the Assam government is working with an aim to provide government jobs to one lakh youth and make 5 lakh youth self-employed.

He also assured to extend all possible support from the government for the infrastructure development of the Satra.

( With inputs from ANI )

