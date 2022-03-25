We will speed up the work related to stray animals in UP, especially cows: BJP leader

Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said, "It's a historic event in the politics of Uttar Pradesh as it is for the first time after a span of 37 years that a party has been re-elected to power in UP under the same leadership. It's the fruit of all the public-centric policies adopted by our government. We will speed up the work related to stray animals in UP, especially cows."

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi in Uttar Pradesh as a CM is going to hold today 25 March. It is going to be a grand event, according to the reports Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, the team of ‘Kashmir Files’ will attend the event. In all BJP ruled states, Chief Minister will also be present at the event.

Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, Annapurna Yadav, and Shobha Karanjale are also expected to be present at the ceremony.



