'Well began is half done', says Kharge as 26 Oppn parties assemble in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 17 Even as 40 leaders from 26 Opposition parties assembled here for the second crucial Opposition meeting, Congress President dubbed it as "well begun is half done" and said that "we want to free the people of India from the autocratic and anti-people politics of hate and division".

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Well begun is half done. Like-minded Opposition parties shall closely work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare. We want to free the people of India from the autocratic and anti-people politics of hate, division, economic inequality and loot. We want an India which is governed by Constitutional principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity."

"We want an India which provides hope and faith to the weakest person. United We Stand, for this India," he added.

Kharge's remarks came after at least top 40 leaders of 26 Opposition parties assembled in Bengaluru for the second meeting.

On Monday evening, the Opposition parties held a dinner meeting ahead of the crucial session scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

--IANS

