West Bengal BJP MPs stage protest in Parliament over Birbhum incident

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from West Bengal on Wednesday staged a demonstration in the Parliament premises over the Birbhum incident where eight charred bodies were found after their houses were set on fire.

The BJP MPs held protests carrying placards "We want central government intervention in West Bengal to stop state-sponsored terrorism". The BJP leaders demanded CBI inquiry over the matter.

"We want Centre's intervention. Twelve bodies were recovered so far. Locals saying more people have died. This kind of barbarism should be probed. Twenty-six people were murdered in the last week. Our councillors were killed. An MP was attacked with bomb," West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar told ANI.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bhadu Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the Birbhum incident.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called for President's rule in West Bengal. Further, BJP demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

( With inputs from ANI )

